$2.23 Billion in Sales Expected for Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) to report $2.23 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ryder System’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.14 billion and the highest is $2.47 billion. Ryder System posted sales of $2.28 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ryder System will report full year sales of $8.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.35 billion to $8.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $8.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.49 billion to $9.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ryder System.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $1.53. Ryder System had a negative net margin of 3.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.49) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on R. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine cut shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ryder System from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ryder System from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,416,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $165,664,000 after purchasing an additional 941,120 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Ryder System by 104.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 893,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,520,000 after acquiring an additional 456,419 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ryder System by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,444,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,238,000 after acquiring an additional 291,132 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP raised its holdings in Ryder System by 167.1% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 444,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,795,000 after acquiring an additional 278,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Ryder System by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 672,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,379,000 after acquiring an additional 179,784 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of R stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $67.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,759. Ryder System has a 1-year low of $22.62 and a 1-year high of $68.00. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.31.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ryder System (R)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.