1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) CEO Amir Dan Rubin Sells 156,545 Shares of Stock

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) CEO Amir Dan Rubin sold 156,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total value of $6,687,602.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,725,852.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Amir Dan Rubin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get 1Life Healthcare alerts:

On Monday, January 11th, Amir Dan Rubin sold 255,000 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.57, for a total value of $10,600,350.00.

On Tuesday, January 5th, Amir Dan Rubin sold 60,867 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total value of $2,606,933.61.

On Wednesday, November 11th, Amir Dan Rubin sold 235,000 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total value of $8,084,000.00.

NASDAQ:ONEM opened at $41.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion and a PE ratio of -14.65. The company has a quick ratio of 7.47, a current ratio of 7.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $44.87.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $101.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.16 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in 1Life Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 126.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 14,428.6% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. BTIG Research started coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded 1Life Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. 1Life Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.93.

About 1Life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for 1Life Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1Life Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.