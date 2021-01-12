$172.60 Million in Sales Expected for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) will report $172.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $170.00 million and the highest is $176.30 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) posted sales of $167.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) will report full year sales of $683.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $680.00 million to $688.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $651.13 million, with estimates ranging from $632.70 million to $672.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR).

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 26.02%. The firm had revenue of $176.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share.

HOMB has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.17.

NASDAQ HOMB opened at $20.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.19. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $21.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.50.

In related news, Director Jack Engelkes sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total value of $40,580.00. 8.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 192.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,359,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 290,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after acquiring an additional 7,338 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 26,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 9,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $530,000. 60.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

