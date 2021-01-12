$138.56 Million in Sales Expected for Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) to announce sales of $138.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Leslie’s’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $137.60 million and the highest is $140.00 million. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Leslie’s will report full-year sales of $1.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Leslie’s.

Get Leslie's alerts:

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $381.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.50 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LESL. Wolfe Research started coverage on Leslie’s in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Leslie’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.40.

In other news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 9,467,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $160,946,956.00. Also, CRO Paula Baker sold 26,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total value of $561,824.64. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 70,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,166.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,795,357 shares of company stock worth $166,634,910 over the last quarter.

NASDAQ:LESL opened at $27.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.34. Leslie’s has a 12 month low of $19.15 and a 12 month high of $28.95.

About Leslie’s

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Leslie’s (LESL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.