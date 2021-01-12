132,590 Shares in General Electric (NYSE:GE) Acquired by IMS Capital Management

IMS Capital Management purchased a new stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 132,590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,000. General Electric accounts for 0.8% of IMS Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 19.0% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 89,226,293 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $555,880,000 after acquiring an additional 14,253,265 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 30,774,059 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $191,723,000 after buying an additional 7,327,429 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 498.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,026,604 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $53,859,000 after buying an additional 6,684,575 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 351,013,062 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,190,277,000 after buying an additional 4,602,725 shares during the period. Finally, Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 37,604,179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $234,274,000 after buying an additional 4,215,596 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on General Electric from $6.81 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America upped their price objective on General Electric from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. DZ Bank upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on General Electric from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

GE stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,172,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,079,992. General Electric has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $13.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $103.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 65.65 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.77 and its 200-day moving average is $7.90.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.15 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

