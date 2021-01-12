1,180 Shares in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Acquired by Founders Capital Management

Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 107.7% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 43.8% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the third quarter worth about $68,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Public Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PSA traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $222.24. The stock had a trading volume of 689,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,868. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $155.37 and a 52 week high of $240.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $224.64 and a 200 day moving average of $216.32. The company has a market cap of $38.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.13.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.19). Public Storage had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 48.65%. The business had revenue of $730.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Public Storage will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.42%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Raymond James cut shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Truist increased their price target on Public Storage from $205.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Public Storage from $203.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.40.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

