1,131 Shares in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Bought by TPG Financial Advisors LLC

TPG Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 42.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QQQ opened at $314.42 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $311.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $294.78. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $164.93 and a 52-week high of $319.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.561 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

