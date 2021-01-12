$110.50 Million in Sales Expected for Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) to report $110.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Axcelis Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $110.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $110.60 million. Axcelis Technologies reported sales of $107.72 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will report full-year sales of $462.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $462.80 million to $463.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $526.50 million, with estimates ranging from $518.00 million to $535.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Axcelis Technologies.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $110.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.50 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 9.79%. Axcelis Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 58.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share.

ACLS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine raised Axcelis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. BidaskClub raised Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $82,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,761.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 28,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $744,848.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,148 shares of company stock worth $1,334,863 over the last three months. 2.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 71,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 24,616 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $287,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 454,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,649,000 after purchasing an additional 173,496 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 22,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACLS stock opened at $30.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.28 and a quick ratio of 3.98. Axcelis Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $12.99 and a fifty-two week high of $32.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 1.42.

Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

