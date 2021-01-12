$11.20 Billion in Sales Expected for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) will post $11.20 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for GlaxoSmithKline’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $11.12 billion to $11.29 billion. GlaxoSmithKline reported sales of $11.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline will report full year sales of $44.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $44.09 billion to $46.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $46.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $45.72 billion to $46.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for GlaxoSmithKline.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.27 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 29.60%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. UBS Group lowered GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,964,614 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $814,357,000 after buying an additional 507,472 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 110.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,289 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 9,062 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 3.7% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 64,192 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 3.4% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,472 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GSK opened at $37.93 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.61. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1 year low of $31.43 and a 1 year high of $48.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.4959 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is currently 61.51%.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

