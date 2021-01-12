1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Trading 5.2% Higher

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) shares shot up 5.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.70 and last traded at $28.56. 1,042,217 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 763,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.16.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FLWS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.83.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.67 and its 200 day moving average is $25.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $283.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 35,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $751,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,066,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,432,784.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $406,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 946,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,572,926.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 134,824 shares of company stock valued at $3,331,423. Insiders own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,246,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 349.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 335,264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,361,000 after buying an additional 260,637 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 159.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 417,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,351,000 after buying an additional 256,055 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 537.2% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 202,039 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,039,000 after buying an additional 170,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,655,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,294,000 after acquiring an additional 160,577 shares during the period. 46.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLWS)

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

