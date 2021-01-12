$1.62 Earnings Per Share Expected for GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) will announce earnings of $1.62 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for GameStop’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.08 and the lowest is $1.22. GameStop reported earnings per share of $1.27 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that GameStop will report full year earnings of ($1.91) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.31) to ($1.45). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.10) to $0.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for GameStop.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.32. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 33.58% and a negative net margin of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share. GameStop’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on GameStop from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine upgraded GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Benchmark lowered their target price on GameStop from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on GameStop from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.06.

NYSE GME traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $19.84. The stock had a trading volume of 432,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,091,988. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. GameStop has a 1 year low of $2.57 and a 1 year high of $22.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of GameStop by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in GameStop by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in GameStop by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 129,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in GameStop by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 59,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 6,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in GameStop by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 7,630 shares in the last quarter.

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and collectibles retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards.

