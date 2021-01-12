0Chain (ZCN) Market Cap Tops $18.28 Million

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. Over the last week, 0Chain has traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar. One 0Chain token can now be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00001089 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. 0Chain has a total market capitalization of $18.28 million and $256,885.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000186 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 44.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00040702 BTC.

0Chain Token Profile

ZCN is a token. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 tokens. 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net . The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

0Chain Token Trading

0Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

