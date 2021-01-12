0Chain 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $256,885.00 (ZCN)

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded up 12.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. During the last seven days, 0Chain has traded down 14.9% against the US dollar. 0Chain has a total market capitalization of $18.28 million and approximately $256,885.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0Chain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00001089 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000186 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 44.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00040702 BTC.

0Chain Token Profile

0Chain (ZCN) is a token. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 tokens. 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain . The official website for 0Chain is 0chain.net

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

0Chain Token Trading

0Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

