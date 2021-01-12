$0.81 Earnings Per Share Expected for Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) will report earnings of $0.81 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Navient’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.84. Navient reported earnings per share of $0.67 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, January 26th.

Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Navient.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.48 million. Navient had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 25.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NAVI shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Navient from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Navient from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wedbush upgraded shares of Navient from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Navient from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Navient has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.63.

Shares of Navient stock opened at $10.97 on Friday. Navient has a 1 year low of $4.07 and a 1 year high of $15.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.86. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 12.02, a quick ratio of 12.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooperman Leon G boosted its stake in Navient by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 3,180,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,871,000 after purchasing an additional 210,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Navient by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 433,563 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after buying an additional 49,720 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Navient by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 84,814 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 6,217 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Navient by 38.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,436,515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,139,000 after purchasing an additional 402,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Navient by 2.5% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 133,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

