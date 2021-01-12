$0.76 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.76 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ducommun’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the highest is $0.86. Ducommun posted earnings of $0.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Ducommun will report full-year earnings of $2.51 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $2.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ducommun.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.20. Ducommun had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $150.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.60 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DCO shares. ValuEngine raised Ducommun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ducommun in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist upgraded shares of Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Ducommun from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.43.

In other Ducommun news, VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 1,406 shares of Ducommun stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total transaction of $62,440.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,553.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher D. Wampler sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total transaction of $159,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,380.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,406 shares of company stock valued at $332,630. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCO. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Ducommun by 214.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 849 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 522.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,439 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Ducommun in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Ducommun in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ducommun during the second quarter valued at approximately $349,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DCO traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.50. 121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,694. Ducommun has a 1 year low of $16.27 and a 1 year high of $59.00. The stock has a market cap of $661.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.37 and a 200 day moving average of $40.18.

About Ducommun

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

