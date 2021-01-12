$0.61 Earnings Per Share Expected for United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.61 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for United Bankshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.72. United Bankshares posted earnings of $0.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Bankshares will report full year earnings of $2.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.56. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.38. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow United Bankshares.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. United Bankshares had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $321.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on United Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of United Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of United Bankshares from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. United Bankshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.20.

In other news, EVP Jerry L. Rexroad sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total transaction of $1,216,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 214,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,521,804.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Paul Mcnamara bought 1,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.62 per share, with a total value of $49,318.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,596,945.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 3,223 shares of company stock worth $89,300 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in United Bankshares by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 187,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,019,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 1.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of United Bankshares by 2.2% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in United Bankshares by 39.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in United Bankshares by 2.2% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 47,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 65.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UBSI stock traded up $0.55 on Tuesday, reaching $36.26. The stock had a trading volume of 479,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,026. United Bankshares has a 12 month low of $19.67 and a 12 month high of $38.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.90%.

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

