-$0.59 EPS Expected for Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) will announce earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Applied Genetic Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.59) and the lowest is ($0.60). Applied Genetic Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.47) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied Genetic Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($2.11) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.22) to ($1.98). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.39) to ($1.72). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Applied Genetic Technologies.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.07).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AGTC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Applied Genetic Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 536.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,705 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 232.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 5,206 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 147.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 8,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AGTC traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,421. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.20. The company has a quick ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Applied Genetic Technologies has a one year low of $2.29 and a one year high of $10.42.

Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's advanced product candidates consist of three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

