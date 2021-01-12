$0.51 Earnings Per Share Expected for Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) to report $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Willdan Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the highest is $0.51. Willdan Group posted earnings of $0.97 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 47.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Willdan Group will report full-year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.27. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Willdan Group.

Get Willdan Group alerts:

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $104.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.40 million. Willdan Group had a positive return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 2.18%.

WLDN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Willdan Group from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Willdan Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Willdan Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Willdan Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

Shares of NASDAQ WLDN traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.99. The company had a trading volume of 11,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,539. The stock has a market capitalization of $603.58 million, a P/E ratio of -60.10 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Willdan Group has a 1-year low of $17.92 and a 1-year high of $49.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.42 and its 200-day moving average is $31.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Willdan Group by 6.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Willdan Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Willdan Group by 3.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,588 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,497 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 3.1% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,430 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

About Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Willdan Group (WLDN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Willdan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willdan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.