-$0.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) will report earnings per share of ($0.38) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Xeris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.34) and the lowest is ($0.40). Xeris Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($1.23) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.17) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.22) to ($2.14). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.81) to ($1.36). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Xeris Pharmaceuticals.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.19. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 435.27% and a negative net margin of 2,037.97%. The firm had revenue of $9.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 million.

XERS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 27th. ValuEngine cut Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Xeris Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.40.

Shares of XERS stock opened at $5.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 6.86 and a quick ratio of 6.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.80 and a 200-day moving average of $4.48. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.42 and a one year high of $7.16. The company has a market cap of $281.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 2.22.

In other news, insider Paul R. Edick acquired 10,000 shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.06 per share, with a total value of $40,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 411,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,669,204.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 4,653 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $2,485,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 76.8% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 75,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 32,800 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $394,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 819.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 91,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 81,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technology platforms allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, small molecules, and proteins using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

