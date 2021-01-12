$0.34 EPS Expected for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.34 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.35. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust reported earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will report full year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.47. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.47. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Washington Real Estate Investment Trust.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $73.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.48 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 123.40%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on WRE. Raymond James cut their target price on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Capital One Financial cut Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.20.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $21.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.76. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $16.95 and a one year high of $32.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 72.29%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 97.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 4,497 shares during the period. 86.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

