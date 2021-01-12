-$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) will post ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Exact Sciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.47) and the highest is ($0.22). Exact Sciences reported earnings per share of ($0.37) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Exact Sciences will report full year earnings of ($2.64) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.22) to ($1.73). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.41) to ($0.27). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Exact Sciences.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $408.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.43 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 25.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.71%. Exact Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EXAS. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.87.

In other Exact Sciences news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 32,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.11, for a total value of $3,974,709.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 916,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,999,858.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 30,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.56, for a total value of $3,808,671.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 886,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,396,905.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 115,210 shares of company stock worth $14,520,315. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 10.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 16,713 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 14,424 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Exact Sciences by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,608 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ EXAS opened at $144.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.29. The firm has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.16 and a beta of 1.65. Exact Sciences has a 12-month low of $35.25 and a 12-month high of $152.48.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; and Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer.

