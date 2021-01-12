$0.19 EPS Expected for Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) will announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Broadmark Realty Capital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the highest is $0.19. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadmark Realty Capital will report full-year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.75. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Broadmark Realty Capital.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). Broadmark Realty Capital had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 52.94%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price objective (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

Shares of NYSE BRMK opened at $9.96 on Friday. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 12 month low of $5.44 and a 12 month high of $12.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.19.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.23%.

In other news, Director Kevin M. Luebbers sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 739,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,287,000 after buying an additional 84,497 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 0.6% during the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 481,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the third quarter valued at $225,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,661,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $746,000. Institutional investors own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

About Broadmark Realty Capital

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, and development of residential and commercial properties in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

