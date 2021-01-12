$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CrossFirst Bankshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the lowest is $0.16. CrossFirst Bankshares reported earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1,900%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares will report full-year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.28. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CrossFirst Bankshares.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $43.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.42 million. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 1.84%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CFB. Raymond James upgraded shares of CrossFirst Bankshares to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 7th. BidaskClub raised CrossFirst Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CrossFirst Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CrossFirst Bankshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.75.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 1,666.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,932 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the second quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares during the third quarter worth about $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CrossFirst Bankshares stock opened at $11.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $616.43 million, a PE ratio of 168.71 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 1 year low of $5.66 and a 1 year high of $14.50.

About CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides a range of banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, and professionals and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, and 1-4 family real estate loans, commercial loans, energy loans, and consumer loans.

