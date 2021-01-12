-$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) will report ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Transocean’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.24). Transocean posted earnings per share of ($0.43) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Transocean will report full-year earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.43). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.35). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Transocean.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 54.06%. The company had revenue of $773.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RIG. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Transocean in a research note on Friday, December 25th. UBS Group cut shares of Transocean from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $2.50 to $1.15 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. 140166 lowered shares of Transocean from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $2.50 to $1.15 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.18.

Transocean stock opened at $2.76 on Friday. Transocean has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 2.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.61.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Transocean by 5.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,262,553 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $108,450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318,036 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Transocean by 306.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 191,309 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 144,266 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Transocean by 44.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,831,245 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $5,181,000 after purchasing an additional 877,625 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Transocean by 74.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 227,976 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 96,951 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Transocean by 99.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 293,464 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 146,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 12, 2020, it owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 45 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 28 ultra-deepwater floaters, 14 harsh environment floaters, and 3 midwater floaters.

