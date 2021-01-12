-$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) will report ($0.14) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Smartsheet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Smartsheet posted earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Smartsheet will report full year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.42). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.32). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Smartsheet.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.09. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 20.90% and a negative net margin of 34.08%. The business had revenue of $98.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.57 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SMAR shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine lowered Smartsheet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Smartsheet from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.40.

In related news, CMO Anna Griffin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,576. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Porrini sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total transaction of $1,694,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,644 shares in the company, valued at $2,069,286.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 427,114 shares of company stock worth $27,053,864. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Smartsheet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Smartsheet stock opened at $68.60 on Friday. Smartsheet has a 1 year low of $30.91 and a 1 year high of $75.49. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of -72.98 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.19.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

