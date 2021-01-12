$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) will announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cango’s earnings. Cango posted earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cango will report full year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.41. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cango.

Cango (NYSE:CANG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported $11.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $11.80. Cango had a net margin of 138.90% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The business had revenue of $64.06 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Cango from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th.

Shares of NYSE CANG traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.40. 461,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 531,429. Cango has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.11.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cango stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) by 30.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,323 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Cango were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Cango

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. It facilitates automotive financing services that include facilitating financing transactions from financial institutions to car buyers; automotive transactions between automotive wholesalers, dealers, and car buyers; and after-market services to car buyers.

