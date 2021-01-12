-$0.06 EPS Expected for VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for VBI Vaccines’ earnings. VBI Vaccines posted earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that VBI Vaccines will report full-year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.20). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.16). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow VBI Vaccines.

Get VBI Vaccines alerts:

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 46.47% and a negative net margin of 2,467.47%. The business had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.36 million.

Several research firms recently commented on VBIV. BidaskClub downgraded shares of VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.30.

VBIV stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.93. The company had a trading volume of 302,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,537,842. The firm has a market capitalization of $709.22 million, a P/E ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 1.93. VBI Vaccines has a 52-week low of $0.69 and a 52-week high of $6.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.31. The company has a quick ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 5.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines in the second quarter valued at $619,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 51.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 9,060 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines during the third quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines during the third quarter valued at $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.59% of the company’s stock.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology in Israel, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for a functional cure of chronic hepatitis B.

Featured Article: Treasury Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VBI Vaccines (VBIV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VBI Vaccines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VBI Vaccines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.