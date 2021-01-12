$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) will announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Edap Tms’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.06. Edap Tms also reported earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edap Tms will report full year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.04). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Edap Tms.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Edap Tms had a negative return on equity of 11.54% and a negative net margin of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $11.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.24 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EDAP. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Edap Tms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edap Tms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Edap Tms from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.33.

Shares of EDAP traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.04. 176,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,186. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.99. Edap Tms has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $6.16. The stock has a market cap of $175.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.67 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Edap Tms by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,525 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 9,850 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Edap Tms by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 55,123 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 12,293 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Edap Tms in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edap Tms by 125.8% during the 3rd quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 826,143 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,800,000 after acquiring an additional 460,193 shares during the period. 15.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edap Tms Company Profile

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases worldwide. It operates in two divisions, High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urological Devices and Services (UDS).

