Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) PT Raised to $180.00 at Morgan Stanley

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

ZS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zscaler from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $197.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. Pritchard Capital boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $171.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Zscaler from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $162.63.

Shares of ZS stock opened at $197.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $35.00 and a 1 year high of $212.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $178.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.49 billion, a PE ratio of -221.76 and a beta of 0.79.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 26.69%. The company had revenue of $142.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Zscaler will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.22, for a total transaction of $15,466,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 45,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.35, for a total value of $8,097,293.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 393,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,652,242.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 290,540 shares of company stock valued at $56,071,621. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Zscaler by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,522,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,148,000 after acquiring an additional 604,465 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 10.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,981,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,558,000 after acquiring an additional 580,073 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,688,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,370,000 after purchasing an additional 499,807 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,957,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,326,000 after purchasing an additional 318,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,638,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,454,000 after purchasing an additional 290,158 shares during the last quarter. 42.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

