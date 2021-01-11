ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.30.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZIOP shares. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research note on Friday, November 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd.

In other ZIOPHARM Oncology news, EVP Groot Eleanor De sold 21,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.72, for a total value of $58,806.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 206,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,443.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence James Neil Cooper sold 105,693 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total transaction of $286,428.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,799,280 shares in the company, valued at $4,876,048.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZIOP. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 13.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,339,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 158,882 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 18.6% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 431,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 67,606 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 11.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 924,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 93,491 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 507.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,892,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,860 shares during the period. 48.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZIOPHARM Oncology stock opened at $3.16 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.81 and a 200-day moving average of $2.83. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a one year low of $1.79 and a one year high of $5.11. The company has a market cap of $677.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 2.28.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. Analysts expect that ZIOPHARM Oncology will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of immune cells using a non-viral transposon/transposase system to reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

