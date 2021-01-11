ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.30.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZIOP shares. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research note on Friday, November 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd.
In other ZIOPHARM Oncology news, EVP Groot Eleanor De sold 21,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.72, for a total value of $58,806.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 206,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,443.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence James Neil Cooper sold 105,693 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total transaction of $286,428.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,799,280 shares in the company, valued at $4,876,048.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
ZIOPHARM Oncology stock opened at $3.16 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.81 and a 200-day moving average of $2.83. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a one year low of $1.79 and a one year high of $5.11. The company has a market cap of $677.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 2.28.
ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. Analysts expect that ZIOPHARM Oncology will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.
About ZIOPHARM Oncology
ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of immune cells using a non-viral transposon/transposase system to reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.
