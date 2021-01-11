Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Insider Sells $9,170,743.40 in Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) insider Dan Spaulding sold 66,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total value of $9,170,743.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,371,152.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ Z opened at $144.61 on Monday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.04 and a twelve month high of $149.51. The company has a current ratio of 10.08, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.65 billion, a PE ratio of -73.78 and a beta of 1.14.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $656.69 million during the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on Z shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Zillow Group from $118.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $113.00 target price (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Zillow Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Benchmark raised their target price on Zillow Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Zillow Group from $83.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Zillow Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.60.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 11.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,122,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $640,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,096 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,249,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $533,313,000 after buying an additional 1,151,828 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $497,904,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,212,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,178,000 after buying an additional 262,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 283.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 931,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,661,000 after buying an additional 688,593 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

