Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Holdings Raised by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,527 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Zendesk by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,108 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Zendesk by 68.9% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Zendesk by 2.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,031 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Zendesk by 2.3% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,201 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Zendesk by 10.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,674 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk stock opened at $149.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of -95.14 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.86. Zendesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.23 and a twelve month high of $149.76.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $261.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.77 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 19.24% and a negative return on equity of 22.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ZEN shares. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Zendesk from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Zendesk from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Zendesk from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zendesk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.89.

In other news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.95, for a total transaction of $559,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,052,043.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $49,494.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,572. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 127,076 shares of company stock worth $16,126,050. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

