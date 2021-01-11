Zelwin (ZLW) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $111,439.00

Zelwin (CURRENCY:ZLW) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. Zelwin has a total market capitalization of $265.68 million and $111,439.00 worth of Zelwin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Zelwin has traded down 8.3% against the dollar. One Zelwin token can currently be bought for $4.19 or 0.00013227 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003153 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000876 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00023965 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.90 or 0.00113362 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $89.27 or 0.00281910 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00068638 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00066754 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26,941.93 or 0.85084245 BTC.

Zelwin Token Profile

Zelwin’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 63,433,009 tokens. The official website for Zelwin is zelwin.com

Zelwin Token Trading

