Zcash (ZEC) Market Capitalization Tops $1.02 Billion

Zcash (CURRENCY:ZEC) traded up 19.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. During the last seven days, Zcash has traded 57.3% higher against the US dollar. One Zcash coin can now be purchased for $93.44 or 0.00246363 BTC on major exchanges. Zcash has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and $2.36 billion worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 44.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.76 or 0.00060006 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00036128 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000390 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000087 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Zcash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 10,882,925 coins. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @zcashco and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zcash’s official website is z.cash . Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “zk-SNARKsThe BasicZcash is the first widespread application of zk-SNARKs, a novel form of zero-knowledge cryptography. The strong privacy guarantee of Zcash is derived from the fact that shielded transactions in Zcash can be fully encrypted on the blockchain, yet still be verified as valid under the network’s consensus rules by using zk-SNARK proofs. The acronym zk-SNARK stands for “Zero-Knowledge Succinct Non-Interactive Argument of Knowledge,” and refers to a proof construction where one can prove possession of certain information, e.g. a secret key, without revealing that information, and without any interaction between the prover and verifier. “Zero-knowledge” proofs allow one party (the prover) to prove to another (the verifier) that a statement is true, without revealing any information beyond the validity of the statement itself. For example, given the hash of a random number, the prover could convince the verifier that there indeed exists a number with this hash value, without revealing what it is. Application to ZCASHIn order to have zero-knowledge privacy in Zcash, the function determining the validity of a transaction according to the network’s consensus rules must return the answer of whether the transaction is valid or not, without revealing any of the information it performed the calculations on. This is done by encoding some of the network's consensus rules in zk-SNARKs. At a high level, zk-SNARKs work by first turning what you want to prove into an equivalent form about knowing a solution to some algebraic equations. In the following section, we give a brief overview of how the rules for determining a valid transaction get transformed into equations that can then be evaluated on a candidate solution without revealing any sensitive information to the parties verifying the equations. “

Zcash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

