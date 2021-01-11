Zap Price Tops $0.11 on Major Exchanges (ZAP)

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded down 11.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. Zap has a market capitalization of $25.94 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zap has traded 19% higher against the US dollar. One Zap token can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000329 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00042248 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004852 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00035840 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.37 or 0.00324376 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,286.64 or 0.03851212 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00013948 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About Zap

Zap is a token. Its genesis date was October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 tokens. The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zap is www.zap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle. “

Buying and Selling Zap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zap using one of the exchanges listed above.

