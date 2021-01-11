Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) to “Buy”

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $1.50 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.35% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Tellurian Inc. develops low-cost liquefied natural gas projects. The Company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities and loading terminals. Tellurian Inc., formerly known as Magellan Petroleum Corporation, is based in Houston, United States. “

Separately, BidaskClub raised Tellurian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:TELL opened at $1.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.38 and its 200 day moving average is $1.05. Tellurian has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $8.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $489.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 million. Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 106.47% and a negative net margin of 747.05%. On average, analysts expect that Tellurian will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Tellurian during the third quarter worth approximately $154,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Tellurian by 12.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 248,256 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 28,261 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Tellurian by 48.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,185,613 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 389,356 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in Tellurian by 33.3% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Tellurian by 61.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,155,911 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 440,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.24% of the company’s stock.

About Tellurian

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

