Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $126.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturer Co is the world’s largest dedicated integrated circuit foundry. As a foundry, the Company manufactures ICs for its customers based on their proprietary IC designs using its advanced production processes. TSMC’s goal is to establish itself as one of the world’s leading semiconductor companies by building upon the strengths that have made it the leading IC foundry in the world. “

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $118.69 on Thursday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a one year low of $42.70 and a one year high of $126.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.89 and its 200 day moving average is $84.87. The firm has a market cap of $615.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.56, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.93.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The business had revenue of $12.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a $0.3463 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 65.12%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.7% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 132,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,718,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter worth approximately $1,669,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 16.1% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 20,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 54.8% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 159,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,894,000 after acquiring an additional 56,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.9% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 30,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.52% of the company’s stock.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

