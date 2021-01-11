Zacks Investment Research Lowers Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $17.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Viavi has a comprehensive product portfolio that offers end-to-end network visibility and analytics. It engages in targeted restructuring activities to consolidate its operations and better align businesses with evolving market conditions and investment strategy. Management expects growth in 2021 to be driven by the secular demand for 5G wireless, fiber and 3D sensing. The Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segment is benefiting from strong demand for 3D sensing and anti-counterfeiting products. Viavi has joined the ServiceNow Technology Partner Program. However, its operations are affected by seasonality patterns and supply-chain disruptions. The Network and Service Enablement segment is expected to be under pressure in second-quarter fiscal 2021 due to the pandemic. Forex woes and reduced end-market demand are other headwinds.”

Several other analysts have also commented on VIAV. TheStreet lowered shares of Viavi Solutions from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.19.

Viavi Solutions stock opened at $15.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 119.09 and a beta of 0.85. Viavi Solutions has a 12-month low of $8.08 and a 12-month high of $16.10.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $284.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.57 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Keith Barnes sold 6,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total value of $85,921.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 122,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,615,297.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 160,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total transaction of $2,189,740.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 691,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,412,417.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 185,795 shares of company stock valued at $2,529,073. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Viavi Solutions by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,283,264 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $50,243,000 after buying an additional 1,590,616 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in Viavi Solutions by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,334,253 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,110,000 after buying an additional 261,067 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Viavi Solutions by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,541,558 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,812,000 after buying an additional 853,115 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Viavi Solutions by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,244,579 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,330,000 after buying an additional 118,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Viavi Solutions by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,973,812 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $23,153,000 after buying an additional 69,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

