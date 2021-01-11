Zacks Investment Research Lowers Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $97.00 price target on the medical device company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Tandem Diabetes’ robust top line in the third quarter of 2020 amid the pandemic is impressive. Strong pump sales and domestic pump shipments buoy optimism. Strength in t:slim X2 insulin pump’s demand and rising adoption of Control-IQ technology look encouraging. Product launches, a booming diabetes market and a robust product pipeline buoy optimism. Full-year sales forecast also looks upbeat. Focus on international markets and a strong solvency position are added benefits. Its revenues in the third quarter were better-than-expected. The company has outperformed its industry for the past year. Yet, a wider loss per share and lower international pump shipments are deterring. Gross margin contraction and incurring operating loss are also disappointing. Rising operating expenses, heavy dependence on insulin pumps and stiff competition persist.”

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TNDM. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Monday, September 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, November 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $113.40.

TNDM stock opened at $97.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.12 and a beta of 0.42. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 12 month low of $43.69 and a 12 month high of $123.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.75.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $123.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.16 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 12.88% and a negative net margin of 10.29%. The business’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John F. Sheridan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.31, for a total value of $1,819,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,290.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Leigh Vosseller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.87, for a total transaction of $1,208,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,032.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,400 shares of company stock valued at $11,458,464. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 268,147 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,435,000 after purchasing an additional 33,912 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 3rd quarter worth about $929,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,019,963 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $595,495,000 after purchasing an additional 454,490 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,510 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 407.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 292,071 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,150,000 after purchasing an additional 234,490 shares during the last quarter.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

See Also: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.