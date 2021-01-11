Zacks Investment Research Lowers Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spruce Biosciences Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company develops tildacerfont, an non-steroidal therapy which are in clinical stage. Spruce Biosciences Inc. is based in Daly City, California. “

Get Spruce Biosciences alerts:

SPRB has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Spruce Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Spruce Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Spruce Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Spruce Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.75.

NASDAQ:SPRB opened at $21.54 on Friday. Spruce Biosciences has a 52-week low of $15.12 and a 52-week high of $35.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.83.

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($12.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($10.73).

In related news, Director Bali Muralidhar bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Venture Fund Iii L. Rivervest bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $3,750,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,739,336 shares in the company, valued at $71,090,040. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Spruce Biosciences Company Profile

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company develops tildacerfont, an non-steroidal therapy, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for adult patients with classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH) and in Phase II clinical trial in children with classic CAH.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spruce Biosciences (SPRB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spruce Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spruce Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.