Zacks Investment Research Lowers Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Flux Power Holdings, Inc. designs, develops and sells rechargeable energy storage systems. Its primary product consists of the Flux Power 24-volt lithium pack and individual 3.2 volt cells. The company offers system accessories, such as stand-alone battery management, stackable chargers and programming software. Flux Power Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Vista, California. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FLUX. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Flux Power in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Flux Power from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ FLUX opened at $18.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.29. The company has a market cap of $224.25 million, a PE ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 0.80. Flux Power has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $21.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 million. On average, analysts forecast that Flux Power will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Flux Power stock. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 158,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC owned about 1.32% of Flux Power at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for electric forklifts, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial motive applications in the United States. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, monitoring, and error reporting functions for battery systems.

