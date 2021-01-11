Zacks Investment Research Lowers Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lufthansa German Airlines operates as an autonomous unit within the Lufthansa Group. It maintains its own stations, handling check-in, ticket sales and other services at all the major international airports. Lufthansa is a founding member of the Star Alliance, the world’s first multilateral airline grouping. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Deutsche Lufthansa from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Monday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Lufthansa currently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average target price of $14.00.

DLAKY stock opened at $12.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.38. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12-month low of $7.65 and a 12-month high of $18.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.38.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The transportation company reported ($4.44) earnings per share for the quarter. Deutsche Lufthansa had a negative return on equity of 60.12% and a negative net margin of 27.74%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Deutsche Lufthansa will post -13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 60 countries.

