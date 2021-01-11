Zacks Investment Research Lowers Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) to Hold

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $14.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.90% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Century Aluminum is likely to benefit from its actions to reduce operating costs. Lower alumina cost provides additional upside. Efforts to lower debt level are also encouraging. It should also benefit from strong automotive demand and acquisitions. Moreover, the company has outperformed the industry it belongs to over the past year. However, the company is witnessing sluggish demand across key regions and sectors. It is seeing weak demand for aluminum in all of its end markets in the United States and Europe. The coronavirus outbreak has also put pressure on margins. Century Aluminum also has to pay a high price for power at Mt. Holly, which is not sustainable in the long run. The current structure of the power contract requires the company to purchase a portion of the power requirements from the state power company.”

CENX has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Century Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:CENX traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,340. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.91. Century Aluminum has a 1 year low of $2.91 and a 1 year high of $14.40.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.04). Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 14.02% and a negative net margin of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $392.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.40 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Century Aluminum will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Bless sold 13,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total value of $156,295.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John E. Hoerner sold 10,000 shares of Century Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total transaction of $118,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,189 shares of company stock worth $663,366. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 164.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,306,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675,140 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 103.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,533,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,040,000 after buying an additional 1,289,393 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 779,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,551,000 after acquiring an additional 235,407 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 628,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,480,000 after acquiring an additional 70,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Century Aluminum in the 2nd quarter worth $3,209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.27% of the company’s stock.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

