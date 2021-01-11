Zacks Investment Research Lowers British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The British Land Co. Plc is a real estate investment trust which owns, manages, finances and develops commercial properties. Its property portfolio comprises retail parks, super stores, shopping centers, department stores, residential and offices. The British Land Co. Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

BTLCY has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut British Land from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Peel Hunt cut British Land to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.25.

Shares of BTLCY stock opened at $6.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.53 and a 200-day moving average of $5.24. British Land has a 1-year low of $3.72 and a 1-year high of $8.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. This is a positive change from British Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

