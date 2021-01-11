Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $10.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Vuzix is a supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. The Company’s products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and virtual and augmented reality. “

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Vuzix from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:VUZI opened at $9.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $385.75 million, a PE ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.52. Vuzix has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.92 and a current ratio of 8.15.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The business had revenue of $2.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 million. Vuzix had a negative net margin of 321.08% and a negative return on equity of 95.50%. Equities research analysts predict that Vuzix will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vuzix by 17.3% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Vuzix by 10.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 63,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Vuzix in the third quarter worth $46,000. Simmons Bank purchased a new position in Vuzix in the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vuzix in the third quarter worth $52,000. 12.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company offers its products in the form of smart glasses and AR glasses. Its products include monocular smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; and blade smart sunglasses for applications ranging from basic text messaging and answering the phone to overlaying mapping directions, menus, weather, events, stock quotes, video conferencing, sports updates, social feeds, bio-metrics, and others.

