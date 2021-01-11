Zacks: Brokerages Expect Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.75 Billion

Brokerages expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) will post $5.75 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Penske Automotive Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.95 billion and the lowest is $5.59 billion. Penske Automotive Group posted sales of $5.88 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will report full-year sales of $20.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.22 billion to $20.59 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $22.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.35 billion to $23.39 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Penske Automotive Group.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $1.28. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. Penske Automotive Group’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PAG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Penske Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $49.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Penske Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.30.

In other news, CFO John D. Jr. Carlson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $445,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,111.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 44.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Penske Automotive Group by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 674,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,163,000 after buying an additional 105,578 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Penske Automotive Group by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 462,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,887,000 after buying an additional 172,440 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Penske Automotive Group by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 338,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,153,000 after buying an additional 39,570 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Penske Automotive Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 283,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,974,000 after buying an additional 4,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BP PLC acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,645,000. 38.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PAG traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $63.00. 477,649 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 535,193. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.85. Penske Automotive Group has a 52-week low of $19.99 and a 52-week high of $63.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.66.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

