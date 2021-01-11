Zacks: Brokerages Expect Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) to Post $0.74 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) to post $0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Baxter International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.73. Baxter International posted earnings per share of $0.97 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Baxter International will report full-year earnings of $3.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.07 to $3.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Baxter International.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Baxter International from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. Citigroup raised shares of Baxter International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.94.

Shares of BAX opened at $81.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $41.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.42, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.65. Baxter International has a 1-year low of $69.10 and a 1-year high of $95.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is 29.61%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its position in Baxter International by 2.7% during the third quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Baxter International by 0.9% during the third quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Baxter International by 12.1% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,328 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Cairn Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in Baxter International by 2.0% during the third quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Baxter International by 3.5% during the third quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,496 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 82.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

