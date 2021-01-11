Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) to Announce $0.40 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) will post $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Ares Capital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the highest is $0.44. Ares Capital posted earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Ares Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.64. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.72. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ares Capital.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The investment management company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a net margin of 21.28% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $352.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.06.

In other Ares Capital news, CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $115,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,371.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Joshua M. Bloomstein purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.82 per share, with a total value of $27,640.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,570. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 90,000 shares of company stock worth $1,256,590. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARCC. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 882.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881,800 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 1,105.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,658,147 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,623 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new stake in Ares Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,748,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Ares Capital by 582.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 514,216 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after acquiring an additional 438,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in Ares Capital by 130.8% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 439,164 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,129,000 after acquiring an additional 248,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ARCC traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,424,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,717,610. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Ares Capital has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $19.33. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.41%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.66%.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ares Capital (ARCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.