Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $94.60 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) to post sales of $94.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Qualys’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $94.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $95.10 million. Qualys posted sales of $84.66 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Qualys will report full-year sales of $362.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $362.60 million to $363.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $409.00 million, with estimates ranging from $396.00 million to $414.27 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Qualys.

Get Qualys alerts:

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.28. Qualys had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 24.78%. The business had revenue of $93.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Qualys’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on QLYS. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Qualys from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Qualys from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of Qualys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.43.

In other news, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 3,141 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total transaction of $293,369.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 229,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,468,083.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 3,000 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total value of $300,210.00. Insiders have sold a total of 221,278 shares of company stock valued at $20,541,968 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 67.2% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 453 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys during the second quarter worth $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys during the second quarter worth $108,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 253.2% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,063 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 2,234.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ QLYS traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $121.78. 275,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,071. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.30. Qualys has a one year low of $63.37 and a one year high of $126.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.84 and a beta of 0.85.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based platform that delivers information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall, as well as Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

Featured Story: What is a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Qualys (QLYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.