Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $136.68 Million

Posted by on Jan 11th, 2021 // Comments off

Brokerages forecast that Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) will post $136.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hope Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $140.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $133.50 million. Hope Bancorp reported sales of $126.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hope Bancorp will report full-year sales of $525.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $522.20 million to $529.65 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $550.78 million, with estimates ranging from $533.00 million to $567.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hope Bancorp.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $135.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.38 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HOPE. TheStreet raised Hope Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Hope Bancorp from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOPE. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,837,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,031,000 after purchasing an additional 716,196 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 72.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,581,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,997,000 after buying an additional 666,897 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Hope Bancorp by 9.3% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,448,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,155,000 after acquiring an additional 293,030 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 813,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,169,000 after acquiring an additional 226,463 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 273,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 133,700 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HOPE stock opened at $11.95 on Monday. Hope Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.03 and a twelve month high of $15.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.64.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hope Bancorp (HOPE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.