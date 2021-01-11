Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $136.68 Million

Brokerages forecast that Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) will post $136.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hope Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $140.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $133.50 million. Hope Bancorp reported sales of $126.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hope Bancorp will report full-year sales of $525.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $522.20 million to $529.65 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $550.78 million, with estimates ranging from $533.00 million to $567.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hope Bancorp.

Get Hope Bancorp alerts:

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $135.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.38 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HOPE. TheStreet raised Hope Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Hope Bancorp from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOPE. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,837,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,031,000 after purchasing an additional 716,196 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 72.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,581,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,997,000 after buying an additional 666,897 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Hope Bancorp by 9.3% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,448,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,155,000 after acquiring an additional 293,030 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 813,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,169,000 after acquiring an additional 226,463 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 273,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 133,700 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HOPE stock opened at $11.95 on Monday. Hope Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.03 and a twelve month high of $15.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.64.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hope Bancorp (HOPE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.